Socorro Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,172. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

