Socorro Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 718,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,749,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $366.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

