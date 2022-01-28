Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

