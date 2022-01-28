Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,892,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $235,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

