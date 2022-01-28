Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 218,104 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 93.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,649. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $286.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

