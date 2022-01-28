Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,932 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for 5.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

