Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Position Lifted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Landec comprises approximately 2.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Landec worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Landec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landec by 9.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

