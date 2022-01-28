Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 6,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,662. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

