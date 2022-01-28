Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.97. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,789. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.41.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

