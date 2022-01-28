Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPM stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. 201,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

