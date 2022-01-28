ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.51. 106,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,007. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

