Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $45,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

