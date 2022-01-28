Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

