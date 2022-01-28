Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $101.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.