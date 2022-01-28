Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 616,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,043,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

