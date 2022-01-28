Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 333,975 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. iMedia Brands accounts for approximately 2.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMBI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

