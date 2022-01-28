Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Express accounts for about 0.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Express by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 2,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EXPR stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,596. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.67. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.