Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 181 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

