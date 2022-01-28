Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $96.74 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

