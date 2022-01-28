Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.