Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

GM stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.