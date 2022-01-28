GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $255.79 and a one year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

