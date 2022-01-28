Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.