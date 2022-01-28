Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Trinity Capital makes up approximately 3.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 1.99% of Trinity Capital worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 132,721 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,773,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,986. The stock has a market cap of $475.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

