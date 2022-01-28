Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 2.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,386,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 69,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 113,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.