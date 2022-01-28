Callodine Capital Management LP Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after buying an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 35,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,345. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

