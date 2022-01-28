Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,657,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,515,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 130,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

