Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $437.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.25.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,359. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 803,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

