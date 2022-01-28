Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 8,887 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up about 1.2% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,691,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

