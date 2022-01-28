Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.39.

NYSE BILL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $250.86. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.65 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

