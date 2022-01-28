Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Drops By 80.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MALRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.