LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.0 days.
LIFULL stock remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.06.
LIFULL Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.