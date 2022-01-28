LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.0 days.

LIFULL stock remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

LIFULL Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

