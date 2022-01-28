CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. 47,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

