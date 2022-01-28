$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,910. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

