MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.63. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.38. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $323.75 and a 52-week high of $589.25.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.