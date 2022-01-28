Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

