Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,992. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

