Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

