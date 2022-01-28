Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $4,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 335,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,259,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

