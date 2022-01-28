Fourthstone LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Fourthstone LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.13% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,425 shares of company stock valued at $665,652. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

