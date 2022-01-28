Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,301,000 after buying an additional 978,829 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. 309,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,093,491. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

