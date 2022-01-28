Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $182,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.88. 33,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.29. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

