Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,350,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,752,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,214,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 599,143 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 997,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 43,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,558. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

