Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,980 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $288,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.67 on Friday, reaching $363.20. 116,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.18.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

