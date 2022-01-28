Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sigma Lithium.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGML. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,844,000.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

