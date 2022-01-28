Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,379,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $218.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

