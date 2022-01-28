Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

CLOU stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.22. 30,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,471. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.