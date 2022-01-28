Cartica Management LLC Invests $30.70 Million in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,000. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 5,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.