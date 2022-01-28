Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,158,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,994,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,454. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90.

