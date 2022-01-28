Night Owl Capital Management LLC Invests $10.87 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000. Floor & Decor makes up 1.9% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $71,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FND traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.15. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,162. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

